Home Technology Key Twitter software code was available online
Technology

Key Twitter software code was available online

by admin
Key Twitter software code was available online

According to the New York Times, Twitter managers only recently found out about the serious leak. That would mean that the software code could have been online at Github for a good two months. The damage is not yet foreseeable.

Portions of Twitter’s software code have been exposed on the internet as a result of an unusually serious data breach.

Given Ruvic / Reuters

(dpa) Portions of Twitter’s software code have been exposed on the internet as a result of an unusually serious data breach. The short message service is now demanding information about who or those allegedly responsible behind the publication, as evidenced by court documents from the weekend. Twitter also requested data from the programming platform Github on all users who might have seen or downloaded the computer code there.

See also  Refueling with petrol and diesel cuts costs with hitech

You may also like

The Europe of green tech is worth 92...

Minecraft announces major Dungeons and Dragons expansion

Lenovo’s new laptop Slim Pro 9i uses a...

Future vision for the canteen 2040

Paramount Renews A Bunch Of Star Trek Shows...

Google removed over 17 million ads about war...

Very useful! Another 24 old models are ready...

Meta announces an agreement with RTI to fight...

Conversion maker in the founder’s view

Wisdom Flower is the next generation of solar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy