Riot Games has announced that it has extended its deal with Kia, making the car brand the main partner for the 2023 season of the League of Legends EMEA Championship. This extension will mean that the two parties have cooperated for five consecutive years.

The delay will allow Kia to continue its weekly mic check series and participate in a series of in-game giveaways throughout the year. Beyond that, you’ll continue to see Kia’s logo on LEC branding and games during LEC broadcasts.

“As a league, we’re always trying to innovate and bring the best possible experience to our fans,” said Eva Suarez, Head of Partnerships, Esports EMEA. “Our partnership with Kia, which is committed to innovating in everything it does, will allow us to upgrade our products and deliver incredible experiences to our followers throughout the season.

The LEC officially kicks off this weekend, when the winter split for the 2023 season kicks off.