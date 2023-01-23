Home Health professor infected with Dengue, the bone-breaking disease transmitted by mosquitoes
Health

professor infected with Dengue, the bone-breaking disease transmitted by mosquitoes

by admin
professor infected with Dengue, the bone-breaking disease transmitted by mosquitoes

TERAMO – Infected by Denguethe tropical disease that spreads through the bites of Aedes mosquitoes. To have been affected by the virus is a teacher who lives in Teramo. The woman, translator and always involved in social work, is the Italian-Venezuelan Renata de Ruggeriis who says: “I had a fever it was very high and excruciating pain in my bones”.

Senigallia, the Misa river is scary: «Go up to the upper floors». Closed two streets, shopping center, supermarkets and post office

It is no coincidence that it is called bone-breaking fever. The woman had gone to Venezuela to take her mother back on a lightning trip with numerous stopovers between 4 and 12 January. “I slept four nights in Maracaibo, where I was bitten by mosquitoes between 6 and 7 January, it was evidently there that I caught the infection”. Thanks to the checks carried out by Dr. Cretara’s team and the confirmation of the Izs laboratory, the teacher discovered that he had contracted dengue. The symptoms were the high fever that did not go down and a rash all over the body.

See also  Using your cell phone in bed at night is harmful: serious health consequences

You may also like

The “beds blocked” alarm in the hospital: one...

High blood pressure, that’s why sometimes drugs don’t...

Lymphomas and other blood cancers: what they are...

PTSD: 10 minutes of aerobic exercise to reduce...

How to understand and grasp the signs of...

Covid, even if healing protects us we still...

Shortage of nurses. “But does anyone know that...

Skipping meals can have serious health effects

Albatros Volleyball remains without a gym

Baby loses weight and vomits, doctors discover he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy