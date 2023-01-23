TERAMO – Infected by Denguethe tropical disease that spreads through the bites of Aedes mosquitoes. To have been affected by the virus is a teacher who lives in Teramo. The woman, translator and always involved in social work, is the Italian-Venezuelan Renata de Ruggeriis who says: “I had a fever it was very high and excruciating pain in my bones”.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Senigallia, the Misa river is scary: «Go up to the upper floors». Closed two streets, shopping center, supermarkets and post office

It is no coincidence that it is called bone-breaking fever. The woman had gone to Venezuela to take her mother back on a lightning trip with numerous stopovers between 4 and 12 January. “I slept four nights in Maracaibo, where I was bitten by mosquitoes between 6 and 7 January, it was evidently there that I caught the infection”. Thanks to the checks carried out by Dr. Cretara’s team and the confirmation of the Izs laboratory, the teacher discovered that he had contracted dengue. The symptoms were the high fever that did not go down and a rash all over the body.