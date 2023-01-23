The Colombian Association of Footwear, Leather and Manufactured Industry – ACICAM, focused on improving the productivity and competitiveness of the sector, turns on engines for the specialized event that brings together the best of the national and international industry, for the Colombian and from other countries.

IFLS + EICI in its 45th version, is consolidated as the main specialized event in Colombia for manufacturers, buyers, designers, suppliers of inputs, machinery, technology, services and components with innovation, trends and fashion for the sector.

The event will take place from Monday 6 to Thursday 9 February in Corferias, Bogotá.

“For this new version we will have 280 exhibitors of footwear and supplies from countries such as Brazil, Chile, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal and Turkey. We expect the visit of about 7,500 national and international buyers from more than 21 countries. Our business expectation is to exceed the 25,000 million pesos achieved in our last event in August”. affirmed Jorge Andrés Zuluaga, Executive President of Acicam.

There will be a specialized fashion area that will show the trends for the Autumn Winter 23-24 season. In addition, the launch of the XXV Latin American Forum of Shoe Chambers and the re-launch of the National Shoe Design Contest “Innovation for your feet” will take place.

“For the XXV version of the Latin American Forum of Shoe Chambers, Colombia will be the host and will receive representatives from Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, El Salvador, Venezuela and Nicaragua. The forum seeks to share experiences, analyze the situation of the footwear sector in each country, encourage sustainable practices and promote the legal trade of footwear”, says Jorge Andrés Zuluaga, Executive President of Acicam.

Industry data

According to DANE, household spending on footwear from January to September 2022 (first to third quarter), reached 2.59 trillion pesos with a growth of 6.2% compared to the same period in 2021 and that of leather goods reached 273,094 million pesos with a current variation of 17.2% compared to the same period of 2021.

From January to November 2022, with respect to exports of finished footwear, the United States was the largest buyer with a 25.2% share, which represents US$ 8.8 million, followed by Ecuador: 23% share with $8 million.

For the leather goods sector, the United States is also the largest buyer with a 59.1% share, representing US$29.6 million, followed by Mexico, with an 11% share, representing US$5.5 million. millions.

With these very positive figures, the leather, footwear and leather goods industry, brought together by ACICAM, is getting ready for the first edition of the 2023 fair: the most important event in the sector, which will take place from February 6 to 9 in Corferias pavilions. 3, 4 and 6 by the entrance of the arch, Bogotá.

