Laffite Automobili unveils take on electric hypercar – Gamereactor

While the EV space is growing, one area of ​​the industry that hasn’t seen the same level of improvement is the hypercar and supercar segment. These high-performance vehicles require so much power to run that batteries aren’t always the best choice, and while we’re seeing more and more hybrid hypercars and hypercars, including Lamborghini’s Revuelto, pure electric vehicles like the Super and Supercars are less common.

But manufacturer Laffite Automobili is looking to fix that with a new range of supercar models. The cars are called LM1, Atrax and Barchetta and are described as “100% Electric, but also 100% audible” and has an audio system combined with its motor to create sound profiles to suit the wishes of car enthusiasts.

The cars will be fully unveiled at the F1 Miami Grand Prix this weekend, we’re told, and only 24 to 26 examples of each will be built, meaning they’ll be very rare vehicles when they roll out in the future.

If you’d like to watch a demonstration of the car, you can head over to Lafitte’s YouTube channel here.

Laffite
