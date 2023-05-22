Laptop without screen Spacetop AR laptop trial sale – PCM

Notebook computers are quite popular now, but even a 17″ screen is not enough space for work, so there are portable screens, and even dual screen laptop and other programs. A few days ago, a start-up company launched Spacetop, a notebook computer without a screen, which replaces the traditional screen with AR glasses. In addition to making the laptop itself lighter, it also brings a virtual 100-inch desktop space.

This AR laptop was developed by Sightful, a company founded by the people involved in the development of AR glasses Magic Leap and Microsoft Kinect. It is about the same size as an entry-level laptop with the screen removed, but there is a groove on the keyboard pair. to hold wired VR glasses, protected with a flip-up cover.

Spacetop measures 265.9×248.9mm, weighs about 1.51kg, and is slightly thicker at 39.88mm. It uses Android as the operating system, uses the flagship processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 of the previous two generations of mobile phones, is equipped with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space, supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connections, and is equipped with higher Standard 2560×1920 Webcam and fingerprint recognition. The attached 10Gbps USB-C interface supports DisplayPort 1.4 output, so in addition to using AR glasses, you can also use USB-C to output to a general screen.

As for the AR glasses, the resolution per eye is 1080p, the refresh rate is 72Hz, which is lower than the 90Hz required by general VR, the viewing angle is 53º, the supported pupillary distance is 53-70mm, and the weight is 106g. lens.

Spacetop is aimed at business users. It provides complete privacy and no one else can see the screen content. It provides a simulated 100-inch curved screen through AR glasses. Users can pin common network services such as Gmail, YouTube, Word or Microsoft Teams to the screen superior.

However, the trial price of this AR laptop is not cheap, it costs US$2,000 (approximately HK$15,639), and 1,000 units will be sold experimentally.Interested friends can go to Sightful official website Leave a message for inquiries.

