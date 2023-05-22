Prostate cancer prevention

The quality of care and diagnosis in Ticino is therefore a reality. Not from today, however. «But – adds Gallina – a taboo must still fall on the altar of reasonableness. Because anyone aged 50 or even younger must understand that monitoring our facilities is important. We must understand if the disease is present as there are often no specific symptoms. Furthermore, once its presence has been ascertained, we need to know if we will find a small feline, a kitten, or if we will find an aggressive tiger. Many men, on the other hand, do not undergo the tests, which start with a blood test, the PSA, due to a cultural issue. Instead to discover neoplasms in their first phase, in reduced dimensions and without a metastatic diffusion, that is when it is still possible to cure them, it is necessary to undergo our tests. A bit like women who periodically perform regular check-ups such as mammography or gynecological examinations”. Gallina underlines another aspect: «We also place a team of clinical psychologists at the disposal of patients, they are fundamental professional figures because learning that you have a tumor is a difficult shock to process, but you still need to find mental energy to move forward, to react and face the course of treatment”.