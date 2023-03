Preserving muscles and thus improving the quality of life of patients. It is the idea that comes from the work of a team of researchers – mostly Italian – as a possible strategy to combat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a neuromuscular degenerative disease that causes weakness, muscle atrophy, loss of movement capacity and cardiorespiratory problems. A completely new strategy, which aims to stimulate stem cells, giving them new life to support the production of muscle fibers.