(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 02 – A real arsenal, attributable to the criminal group headed by drug trafficker Raffaele Imperiale – arrested a year ago – was discovered by the State Police and Guardia di Finanza, who seized 53 weapons and thousands of ammunition. Executing a search warrant issued by the DDA of Naples. In a house in Giugliano in Campania, the Economic-Financial Police Unit and the Naples Flying Squad have identified a compartment – hidden under the floor of the garage – specially prepared for the safekeeping of weapons.



In the hiding place, where the forces of order had access also thanks to the firefighters, 38 short-barreled and 15 long-barreled weapons were found: among the latter, some with a particular offensive capacity such as three Kalashnikovs, three sniper carbines with optical sighting system, a shotgun. Thirty magazines, two silencers, a hand grenade and over five thousand ammunition of various calibers complete the arsenal; plus five bulletproof vests, four signal poles and four bibs bearing the logos of the police forces. All the seized weapons will be subjected to ballistic analysis to verify their use. (HANDLE).

