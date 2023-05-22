Missile and drone attack on Dnipro – Air defense forces destroyed 19 targets – photo

Russian invaders attacked Ukraine again tonight. Dnipropetrovsk took the brunt of the missiles and UAVs. Attacks on the city and the region were made with different types of weapons. Air defense forces shot down 15 drones and 4 cruise missiles over the region.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

There were about 15 explosions in Dnipro. A 27-year-old man was injured. He is in the hospital in a moderate condition.

Several buildings of the rescue unit were damaged in the Dnipro district due to a rocket attack.

Two fires broke out, which have already been extinguished. More than 10 trucks and cars were destroyed, as many units of special equipment were damaged. 25 private cars and 2 buses were damaged.

There is also a hit on a private enterprise in Dnipro. Three buildings were mutilated there.

In addition, a Russian drone fell in the Hilarionivska community of the Synelnyk district. Debris of the rocket was also found there. 3 private houses and 9 apartment buildings were affected. Kindergartens, shops and administrative buildings were damaged. 6 cars were broken. The survey of the territory continues, Lysak added.

According to his information, 7 people were injured. Women aged 52 and 70 are in the hospital.

“On the night of May 22, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked the military and infrastructure facilities of the eastern outpost of Ukraine – the city of Dnipro.

The attack was carried out by 16 missiles of various types and 20 “Shahed-136/131” strike drones.

In general, the enemy released:

– 4 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region;

– 5 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22m3 long-range bombers from different directions – the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kursk Region;

– 2 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea;

– 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

– 20 Iranian strike drones “Shahed-136/131″ from the southern and northern directions,” the Armed Forces Air Force Command reported.

We will remind you that on the night of Saturday, May 20, the enemy tried to attack Kyiv 11 times since the beginning of May. Air defense forces destroyed all 20 Shaheds and the Merlin-VR reconnaissance drone flying towards the capital.

To date, the losses of the enemy in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amount to more than 200 thousand soldiers and tens of thousands of military equipment.

294

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram