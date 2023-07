Your own power plant on the roof or on the balcony – more and more Carinthians are using photovoltaics in the fight against the increase in electricity prices. According to information from the responsible office of Provincial Councilor Sebastian Schuschnig (ÖVP), 6,963 PV systems for private households have been funded since 2018, and 3,000 other applications are currently on hold due to the high demand.

