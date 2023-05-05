Home » The official price of the dollar exceeded 25 bolivars this Thursday
The official price of the dollar exceeded 25 bolivars on Thursday in the official market, closing the day at 25.02 bolivars.

The BCV rate exceeded 25 bolivars per dollar.

The official price of dollar This Thursday it exceeded 25 bolivars in the official market, closing the day at 25.02 bolivars, according to the report of the Central Bank (BCV).

The value of the US currency to fix prices of goods and services has maintained relative stability in the last three months in the official market, where it remained between 24 and 25 bolivars, after a strong increase that it registered as of December.

