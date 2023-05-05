The official price of the dollar exceeded 25 bolivars this Thursday

The official price of the dollar exceeded 25 bolivars on Thursday in the official market, closing the day at 25.02 bolivars.

The value of the US currency to fix prices of goods and services has maintained relative stability in the last three months in the official market, where it remained between 24 and 25 bolivars, after a strong increase that it registered as of December.