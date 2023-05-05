Pork filet mignon in the oven

I’m sure you’ll love this pork filet mignon recipe in the oven. In addition to being very easy to make, it is juicy and delicious. In addition, the sweet and sour sauce gives a totally different touch to this preparation.

Come check out how to do it.

Delicious and juicy, this pork filet mignon is easy to make.

pork filet mignon

Pork filet mignon is a juicy meat with little fat. In addition, it is super quick to prepare, in addition to being delicious.

It’s a cut, which should be served more to the point. Cooked yes, but slightly pink, as if it stays in the oven for a long time it can get drier and hardened.

Sweet and sour sauce

To make our fillet juicier, our suggestion here is to prepare a sweet and sour sauce based on soy sauce, sugar and ginger.

The mixture will bring an oriental touch to your meat, in addition to making it very wet.

Tips for making the perfect fillet

As I said before, without a doubt, this is a very simple recipe. But some tips are essential to make the perfect fillet:

Use cold sauce : In order not to start cooking your meat ahead of time, my tip is to prepare your sauce in advance. That way, it will be cold when brushing it on the meat;

: In order not to start cooking your meat ahead of time, my tip is to prepare your sauce in advance. That way, it will be cold when brushing it on the meat; After brushing the meat, return the sauce to the heat. : To avoid the risk of contamination due to raw meat, after brushing sauce on your meat, return it to the heat for a few minutes, until it starts to boil. It is likely to thicken a little more, so add a little water;

: To avoid the risk of contamination due to raw meat, after brushing sauce on your meat, return it to the heat for a few minutes, until it starts to boil. It is likely to thicken a little more, so add a little water; point of meat : As I said earlier, filet mignon should be served slightly pink. However, for safety reasons, pork, unlike beef, should not be served rare. To make sure your meat is cooked, we have 2 tips for you: With the help of a thermometer, ensure that the inside of your meat has reached a temperature of 63°C. If you don’t have a thermometer, with a knife, stick your meat right in the middle and press a little. There shouldn’t be any blood when you do this.

: As I said earlier, filet mignon should be served slightly pink. However, for safety reasons, pork, unlike beef, should not be served rare. To make sure your meat is cooked, we have 2 tips for you: Use a bed of green beans or carrots : This will help your meat not to be in direct contact with the platter and will not let it dry out;

: This will help your meat not to be in direct contact with the platter and will not let it dry out; finish with sauce: As soon as your meat comes out of the oven, brush a little more sauce and separate a little to finish watering your meat with it.

Learn how to cook pork filet mignon in the oven

Prep Time:

20 minutes Cook Time:

30 minutes Total Time:

50 minutes Delicious, juicy and with a sweet and sour touch, this filet mignon is a great option for a special meal. Ingredients 1 cup of water;

1/3 cup soy sauce;

1 small piece of ginger;

1 tablespoon sake;

2 tablespoons of sugar;

1 teaspoon of cornstarch;

1 kg of pork filet mignon;

approximately 200 g of pasta pods;

oil;

Salt and black pepper to taste. Instructions Since you need the sauce cold, start with it. To do this, in a pan, mix the water, soy sauce, grated ginger, sake, sugar and starch and cook over low heat until a very thick broth is formed; Meanwhile, cook the string beans, leaving them al dente (soft on the outside and firm on the inside); Then, sprinkle some salt (and if you wish, black pepper) all over the meat and spread it out well; To finish the preparation, start by adding a drizzle of olive oil to the platter, spread the pods and arrange the fillets already brushed with the sauce; Take to preheated oven for 30 min at 200°. However, this time may vary according to the cut of your meat. Check out our tip above on how to know if the meat is cooked; After removing from the oven, brush another layer of sauce and serve next. Notes If your meat is raw when you remove it from the oven, our tip is to cut it into strips and return it to the oven for a maximum of 10 minutes to finish cooking.

