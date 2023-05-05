Home » Ana María Bustamante, cyclist hit by a truck in Bogotá, died
Ana María Bustamante, cyclist hit by a truck in Bogotá, died

Ana María Bustamante, cyclist hit by a truck in Bogotá, died

The Colombian Cycling Federation (FCC) announced this Thursday the death of cyclist Ana María Bustamante, 24, who was hit by a truck last February in the south of Bogotá. As reported by the FCC, the athlete was unable to recover from the multiple injuries suffered in the accident and finally, she died at the San José de Bogotá Hospital, where she remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the last week.

The tragic accident occurred on February 8, after Ana María finished training and went to a relative’s house. For the last three months, the cyclist fought for her life, but she failed to recover. On the other hand, the FCC stressed that “they accompany the family, friends and relatives of Ana María in these difficult times.”

«We accompany with solidarity her family who forged an eternal champion, among them her parents, her husband and her son Mateo, who she said were surely the greatest blessing in her life; and to her sister Sara, confidante, friend and who seeks to follow the example of Ana María in cycling ».

During the two months that the cyclist was hospitalized, she underwent surgery on more than 30 occasions.

