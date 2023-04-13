Home News They deliver more than $19 million in rewards in Neiva
News

They deliver more than $19 million in rewards in Neiva

by admin
They deliver more than $19 million in rewards in Neiva

Local authorities recently delivered ten rewards to human sources worth $19,500,000

Municipal authorities delivered rewards for a total value of $19,500,000 to human sources that provided relevant information for the capture of criminal actors who harassed citizens in the capital of Huila.

The Secretary of Government, Raúl Rivera Cortés, in the company of the Director of Security and Citizen Coexistence, the Neiva Metropolitan Police and the Municipal Ombudsman, presided over the delivery of the rewards within the framework of the “Reward for Life” program, whose values ​​ranged from between $10,000,000 and $2,000,000.

The objective of this program, as reported by the authority, is to guarantee citizen security and reduce criminal acts in the city, and for this, the authorities continue to invest in the social sphere and in the security of citizens by equipping technological devices that strengthen the public force.

It may interest you: Gaula official was shot in the middle of an operation in Neiva

“We have a reward plan for citizens that allows them to capture and dismantle criminal gangs. They have the opportunity to benefit in some way from this program, we have just delivered ten support packages of rewards for emblematic cases that have occurred in the city,” the authorities said.

The municipal authorities have stressed that they will continue to maintain the ‘Rewards for Life’ program to continue striking forceful blows at those who are intimidating Neivans with criminal acts.

With this initiative, the authorities hope to encourage citizen participation in the fight against crime and increase collaboration between the community and the Police.

See also  Several Ukrainian areas without power after rocket attacks

You may also like

#120 Pomerania – What happens to the EU...

New director of Culture intends to recover and...

Peter Manjarrés underwent an aesthetic procedure to improve...

High-speed free train tickets go on sale for...

Heat pumps pay off for half of all...

2 kidnapped Kenyan women rescued from Karachi

They seek to save a truce between gangs...

The ostrich enclosure in the Linz Zoo has...

New currency notes will not be available on...

Historic triumph of Depor in Santa Marta after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy