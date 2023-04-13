Local authorities recently delivered ten rewards to human sources worth $19,500,000

Municipal authorities delivered rewards for a total value of $19,500,000 to human sources that provided relevant information for the capture of criminal actors who harassed citizens in the capital of Huila.

The Secretary of Government, Raúl Rivera Cortés, in the company of the Director of Security and Citizen Coexistence, the Neiva Metropolitan Police and the Municipal Ombudsman, presided over the delivery of the rewards within the framework of the “Reward for Life” program, whose values ​​ranged from between $10,000,000 and $2,000,000.

The objective of this program, as reported by the authority, is to guarantee citizen security and reduce criminal acts in the city, and for this, the authorities continue to invest in the social sphere and in the security of citizens by equipping technological devices that strengthen the public force.

“We have a reward plan for citizens that allows them to capture and dismantle criminal gangs. They have the opportunity to benefit in some way from this program, we have just delivered ten support packages of rewards for emblematic cases that have occurred in the city,” the authorities said.

The municipal authorities have stressed that they will continue to maintain the ‘Rewards for Life’ program to continue striking forceful blows at those who are intimidating Neivans with criminal acts.

With this initiative, the authorities hope to encourage citizen participation in the fight against crime and increase collaboration between the community and the Police.