Joel Embiid said he felt good on the court following the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the playoff series.

Embiid missed Game 1 with a lateral collateral injury.

“With the injury I had, I should have been out at least 4-6 weeks,” said the center, new MVP of the NBA season. “I’m disappointed with the defeat but I took a step forward to get back to my potential.”

“I will be OK. I’ve been through a lot. We have a great chance and we have to take advantage of it.”