Arrested attacker from Sisak | Info

The attacker from Sisko who was on the run for hours after the shooting on Saturday evening was arrested.

He is in Sisak after the shooting on Saturday eveningseveral people were injured, and one person died. The assailant was on the run for hours, and was arrested shortly after 1 a.m.

A 45-year-old woman was killed in the shooting, while four people were wounded. Medical assistance is provided to them at the Sisak General Hospital, where it was confirmed that they sustained serious injuries. Medical assistance was given to two people, including a child, who were slightly injured in the escape.

“When I came, I saw smoke and fire, I see people all scared and they tell me: ‘Run, come, shoot people, burn houses!’ I took the children, ran, picked up my wife and came to a safe place. returned to see what will happen to him and I have to return home,” said one witness, Telegram reports.

“Well, I’ve worked with him all my life, we know each other, we grew up together, he’s a little older than me. He was a little strange in that way, a little mentally unstable, but right now to do something like that…”, he adds. one of the witnesses.

