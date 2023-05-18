Latest Market Research Report Reveals 15% of Android Users Switch to iPhone-ePrice.HK

According to the latest report released by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), a US market research organization, between March 2022 and March 2023, the number of users switching from Android phones to iPhones hit a five-year high.

Switch to iPhone, digital record high

The study found that 15 percent of consumers who bought an iPhone in the past 12 months were Andriod users, the highest percentage in the past five years. In CIRP’s surveys over the years, the highest percentage of Android transfers was 21% between 2015 and 2016, then dropped to 16% in the following year, and dropped to only 10% between 2019 and 2021.

Failed to attract feature phone users

The survey found that 83% of consumers who bought iPhones were upgrades from old phones, and 15% of Android phone users voted. The numbers seem quite encouraging, but the research report also revealed that 2% of them switched from feature phones to smartphones. Mobile phones, reflecting the small number of consumers who only choose the iPhone as their first smart phone.

Source: phonearena