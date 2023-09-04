Home » Leaked Information Reveals Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro: Codenamed ‘Manet’ with Snapdragon 8 Gen3 Processor and 50-Megapixel Camera
Leaked Information Reveals Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro: Codenamed ‘Manet’ with Snapdragon 8 Gen3 Processor and 50-Megapixel Camera

Breaking News: Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro “Manet” Rumored to Feature Powerful Specifications

In a recent development, the renowned tech blogger @数码问话站 has revealed information about a new device codenamed “Manet.” It is reported that the upcoming device will be equipped with a Qualcomm SM8650 processor and boast an impressive 50-megapixel main camera along with a 3.2x telephoto lens.

Adding more credibility to the rumor, another digital blogger @Experiencemore took to Weibo last Saturday and shared additional details about the “Manet” device. According to their post, the Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro will be unveiled under the code name “Manet.” Moreover, @Experiencemore also disclosed the code names of other models in the Redmi K70 series.

The standard Redmi K70 will be referred to as “Vermeer,” while the Redmi K70E will be known as “Ingres.” Interestingly, all the model codes are aligned with famous painters’ names, namely Édouard Manet, Jan Vermeer, and San Auguste Donvenli Ingres.

Let’s dive deeper into the specifications of the Redmi K70 Pro. The device is expected to house the SM8650 processor, which corresponds to the highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor. Additionally, the processor will be manufactured on TSMC’s advanced N4P process. The CPU will feature an eight-core architecture, consisting of 1×3.19GHz X4 + 5×2.96GHz A720 + 2×2.27GHz A520 cores, while the GPU will be the Adreno 750.

Furthermore, @数码问话站 hinted at the possibility of the main camera on the Redmi K70 Pro featuring an impressive pixel count of 8160×6144. They also added that there might be additional surprises in store, possibly surpassing current industry standards.

In a bid to enhance the device’s premium feel, @Experiencemore revealed that the Redmi K70 Pro would feature a metal middle frame. They emphasized the importance of this upgrade, suggesting that it would enable the device to compete more effectively against other flagship phones within the sub-series 8g3.

While these leaks offer exciting insights into the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi K70 Pro, it’s important to note that they are still based on rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt. As of now, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed any details about the device. Tech enthusiasts and Xiaomi fans eagerly await an official announcement to confirm these intriguing leaks.

