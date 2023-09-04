Zheng Qinwen Makes Historic Breakthrough, Reaches Top 16 of US Open Women’s Singles

Title: Zheng Qinwen Makes History, Enters Top 16 of US Open Women’s Singles

Date: September 3, 2023

In a thrilling and hard-fought match on September 3, Zheng Qinwen from China‘s Golden Flower made history by reaching the top 16 of the US Open Women’s Singles for the first time in her career. The match took place during the third round of the 2023 tournament.

Facing off against Italian player Bronzetti, Zheng displayed her exceptional skills and determination, defeating her opponent 2-1 after three intense battles. This achievement marks the second time Zheng has advanced to the second week of a Grand Slam event, following her success at the French Open last year.

Bronzetti, who had also advanced to the third round of the US Open for the first time, proved to be a formidable opponent. Despite winning the first set, Zheng had to face a relentless counterattack in the second set, which resulted in a tie. In the decisive final set, Bronzetti took an early lead of 4-2. However, Zheng showcased her resilience by winning four consecutive games, securing her victory.

The match offered spectators a breathtaking duel as the players battled it out on the court. Zheng’s hard-earned win was met with relief and a beaming smile from the Chinese player.

Expressing her joy and reflecting on her accomplishment, Zheng Qinwen stated, “I am very happy, but I believe there is room for improvement. Entering the top 16 does not mean anything if I cannot address the deficiencies in my tennis game. I hope to perform even better and play the way I truly desire in my upcoming matches.”

Throughout the season, Zheng has been collaborating with her Belgian coach Fesset, who has emphasized her long-term development rather than just short-term achievements. Fesset praised Zheng’s talent and determination, noting that she has the potential to surpass her current level. The coach highlighted her explosive playing style, strong serve and forehand, and powerful backhand, while noting that she still has room to grow.

Speaking about her partnership with Fesset, Zheng Qinwen expressed optimism about the future, stating, “We are still working hard, but I feel good and believe that things will only get better. On the hard court, Fesset has encouraged me to have more self-belief and assertiveness. He wants me to become a dominant force in the game.” Zheng also appreciated the stability and easy-going nature that Fesset brings to her game, admitting her own emotional tendencies during matches.

Zheng Qinwen’s historic advancement in the US Open Women’s Singles is a testament to her skill, determination, and continuous improvement. As she progresses further in the tournament, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing her future achievements on the tennis court.

(Yangcheng Evening News, Reporter: Long Xi)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

