Home » Legendary passenger plane is to be implemented as a Lego set
Technology

Legendary passenger plane is to be implemented as a Lego set

by admin
Legendary passenger plane is to be implemented as a Lego set

Around 20 years after the last Concorde flight, the iconic supersonic aircraft is set to return. However, only in the form of a Lego set.

Image: 9to5toys

The Lego Concorde with the set number 10318 is scheduled to go on sale in the fall of this year. The specific release date is September 4, 2023. According to the first leaks, the set consists of a total of 2,083 individual parts, which should correspond to a construction time of around five hours. The price is US$199.99. How much the Concorde will cost in Europe is not known. As this is not a play set it is advertised as an ’18+’ model.

With the help of an accompanying display stand, the Concord can be presented in the right light. Thanks to the upward tilted attitude, it looks as if the machine is about to take off. The interior of the plane, although detailed, has no space for minifigures.

Image: 9to5toys

The Concorde is perhaps the most famous airplane in the world. With a maximum speed of 2,405 km/h (Mach 2.23), the supersonic aircraft, which was produced between 1962 and 1979, could bring up to 100 passengers from London to New York in just three and a half hours.

However, the Concorde also had some disadvantages. The production was very expensive, the fuel consumption was enormous and due to the noise level there was usually no land permit for the aircraft. When there was a fatal crash in July 2000, the end of the Concorde was only a matter of time. The supersonic aircraft completed its last flight at the end of 2003.

See also  Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets new update

Quelle: 9to5toys

You may also like

Targeted but gentle deburring – Technology Science Research

Huawei ban would massively affect Deutsche Bahn

TAMRON Set to Release Second G2 Lens: 70-180mm...

If you don’t have much money, you can’t...

Mortal Kombat 1 Adds New Playable Characters and...

Zendure Solarflow in the test: storage for the...

Telepass Innova is the new company of the...

Microsoft Faces Performance Issues with Windows 11 23H2,...

Discovered a superconducting diode, a big boon for...

A record-breaking gamma-ray burst has alerted scientists

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy