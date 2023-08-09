Legendary passenger plane is to be implemented as a Lego set

Around 20 years after the last Concorde flight, the iconic supersonic aircraft is set to return. However, only in the form of a Lego set.

The Lego Concorde with the set number 10318 is scheduled to go on sale in the fall of this year. The specific release date is September 4, 2023. According to the first leaks, the set consists of a total of 2,083 individual parts, which should correspond to a construction time of around five hours. The price is US$199.99. How much the Concorde will cost in Europe is not known. As this is not a play set it is advertised as an ’18+’ model.

With the help of an accompanying display stand, the Concord can be presented in the right light. Thanks to the upward tilted attitude, it looks as if the machine is about to take off. The interior of the plane, although detailed, has no space for minifigures.

The Concorde is perhaps the most famous airplane in the world. With a maximum speed of 2,405 km/h (Mach 2.23), the supersonic aircraft, which was produced between 1962 and 1979, could bring up to 100 passengers from London to New York in just three and a half hours.

However, the Concorde also had some disadvantages. The production was very expensive, the fuel consumption was enormous and due to the noise level there was usually no land permit for the aircraft. When there was a fatal crash in July 2000, the end of the Concorde was only a matter of time. The supersonic aircraft completed its last flight at the end of 2003.

