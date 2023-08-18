Lenovo Legion Go: A New Competitor in the Portable Gaming Console Market

Lenovo Legion Go Portable Game Console Leaked Images Revealed

There have been recent rumors about Lenovo’s entry into the laptop gaming market with their rumored portable game console, Legion Go. Windows Report has now released a batch of leaked images claiming to be official product photos of the Legion Go, giving us a glimpse of the device’s design.

The leaked photos show that the Legion Go resembles other laptop game consoles with an 8-inch screen, but it boasts a multitude of buttons. The front of the console features left and right asymmetric joysticks, ABXY buttons on the right and cross buttons on the left, shoulder buttons and trigger buttons, as well as general game buttons, and a Steam Deck-like touchpad on the right panel. The device also includes two side switches on each side of the console and a dial inside the right trigger button. Additionally, the Legion Go possesses three back switches, making it a highly versatile portable game console that allows for extensive control options.

One standout feature of the Legion Go is its similarity to the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers. The leaked photos reveal that the left and right handles of the Legion Go can be separated from the main unit, similar to the Joy-Con controllers. Furthermore, there appears to be a large support on the back of the main unit of the screen, making it possible to use the device in a tabletop mode.

In terms of system specifications, the Legion Go is rumored to be using Windows 11, equipped with an AMD Phoenix processor, making it compatible with most computer games. To ensure efficient cooling, the device boasts a large air cooling system on the back.

Other features of the Legion Go include a 3.5mm headphone jack, power and volume control buttons on the top of the device, micro SD card slot for external storage, and USB-C interfaces at the top and bottom of the console.

Overall, it appears that Lenovo has taken inspiration from various successful features of existing portable game consoles, resulting in a well-rounded device that meets the needs of gamers. However, there is still much to be learned about the Legion Go, such as its actual specifications, system performance, heat dissipation, noise handling, and pricing.

(Image source: Windows Report)

