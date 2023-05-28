LG and the environment, the new materials help restore marine ecosystems

LG Electronics expands the business in the advanced materials sector by introducing internally developed innovations: the antimicrobial glass powder and sea glasstwo strategic innovations for the growth of LG in the advanced materials sector with a view to environment protection. In fact, In line with the sustainability objectives and with the vision “Better Life for All”the new materials developed by LG have hygienic properties and help restore marine ecosystems.

LG and the environment, the importance of antimicrobial glass powder

The LG antimicrobial glass powder has properties hygienic, offers chemical and thermal stability, durability and resistance to discoloration; The sea ​​glass instead it contributes to the restoration of marine ecosystems. These innovations confirm the company’s commitment to ESG in generating a positive impact on the environment.

Since 2022 LG has been using the antimicrobial glass powder inside many of its appliances including refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners. This material is in fact used in the production of plastic parts – such as the handles of refrigerators and dishwashers – which are the elements of household appliances most frequently in contact with people’s skin and which, therefore, require greater attention to hygiene.

In fact, this powder has important antifungal and antibacterial properties when combined with other materials such as plastics, fibers, paints and laminates; it is expected that it will be precisely the benefits on the hygiene front that will support the expansion of the business of these advanced materials.

LG and the environment, what happens if sea glass is in contact with water

The second innovation that LG is committed to is the design of a sea ​​glass which is based on a patented technology for creating glass material that has the property of turning into inorganic ions if dissolved in water, returning value and resources to the marine ecosystem and thus promoting the growth of algae. The positive impact of LG’s marine glass on the environment translates into a reduction in the contamination of the marine environment, thus becoming a valid alternative to red clay, now used to mitigate the damage of red tides and to rebalance the marine resource.

LG’s Better Life for All vision

The introduction of these revolutionary innovations, especially starting from glass powder, represents a concrete action with which LG wants to implement its ESG vision “Better Life for All“. In fact, the expansion of its business in this direction stems from the desire to support the protection of the oceans and waterways, restoring marine ecosystems and contributing to a sustainable future.

Research into glass powder began in 1996, and more than 25 years later, LG today boasts 219 patents on this advanced material and a production of 4,500 tons per year at the LG Smart Park in Changwon, South Korea. application of this powder was in 2013 in North America on ovens which, thanks to the EasyClean coating of the internal surfaces, guarantees speed and ease of cleaning.

