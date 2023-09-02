LG Launches StanbyME Go: A Revolutionary Portable Monitor with TV and Luggage Integration

LG Launches StanbyME Go, a Portable Monitor and Luggage Combo

LG has recently unveiled its latest innovation, the StanbyME Go, a portable monitor that integrates a television and luggage into one sleek package. Boasting a unique design and a range of impressive features, the StanbyME Go has quickly captured the attention of consumers.

The StanbyME Go comes with a built-in 27-inch 1080p touch-sensitive display and 20W speakers. It is equipped with LG’s smart TV platform webOS and supports AirPlay, making it compatible with a variety of devices. Additionally, the monitor supports Dolby Vision™ video technology and Dolby Atmos stereo sound, providing users with an immersive viewing experience.

One of the standout features of the StanbyME Go is its adjustable design. It can be lifted, rotated, and adjusted to fit any environment, making it highly versatile. This means that users can enjoy their favorite movies and shows in a larger screen size, even when on the go. David Park, the director of brand marketing at LG, expressed his excitement about the device, stating, “With the StanbyME Go, consumers no longer have to compromise on screen size for convenience. It offers a larger display and more functional options for those who love to travel.”

The StanbyME Go is currently available for pre-order on LG’s official website, with a price tag of $999.99. With its cutting-edge features and sleek design, it is expected to be popular among tech enthusiasts and frequent travelers alike.

