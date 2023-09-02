Home » Xiaohongshu’s E-commerce Platform “Little Oasis” Announces Closure
Xiaohongshu’s E-commerce Platform “Little Oasis” Announces Closure

2023-09-02

DoNews reported on September 2 that Xiaohongshu’s e-commerce platform “Little Oasis” will be shutting down its operations on October 1. In a farewell letter to its users, the platform announced that it will suspend sales and remove all products, officially closing down.

According to the official statement, “Little Oasis” has been heavily involved in various sports scenes such as camping, land sports, skiing, cycling, and hiking. However, despite its efforts in exploring and developing the business, it failed to achieve its goal of meeting the outdoor needs of its users, leading to the decision to shut down.

Regarding after-sales support, users can contact customer service through the product page of the Little Oasis channel and historical orders. After the closure of the store, users can still provide feedback through the “apply for after-sales” option on the order page.

Originally launched as an e-commerce platform focusing on categories like beauty, skincare, and fashion home, “Little Oasis” changed its product positioning in March 2022. It shifted its focus to outdoor activities such as camping, cycling, surfing, and skiing, primarily offering trendy outdoor clothing and camping equipment from niche brands.

The closure of “Little Oasis” comes as a surprise to many users who have come to rely on the platform for their outdoor needs. It remains to be seen if any similar alternatives will emerge to fill the void left by its departure.

