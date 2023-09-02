Fashion Brand Chrome Hearts Accuses SHEIN of Trademark Infringement

SHEIN Faces New Lawsuit for Trademark Infringement

The fast fashion platform SHEIN is once again embroiled in a controversy, this time for trademark infringement. Following accusations of plagiarism from H&M, SHEIN is now facing legal action from the fashion brand Chrome Hearts, who claims that the platform has severely impacted its brand reputation and interests.

According to the lawsuit, Chrome Hearts has filed a complaint against Zoetop Business, a SHEIN subsidiary in the United States, as well as Shein US Services. The luxury brand alleges that SHEIN “manufactures, produces, markets, distributes, and sells products that are identical to or indistinguishable from the Chrome Hearts trademark.” The trademarked designs at the center of the dispute include the Cemetery Cross Patch, CH Plus, and Dagger Design. As a result, Chrome Hearts is seeking legal measures to cease SHEIN’s production and sale of these infringing products and is demanding $2 million in damages per trademark.

Interestingly, this is not the first time SHEIN has faced accusations of stealing designs. In May of this year, the Italian brand GCDS accused the fast fashion platform of copying its designs. Additionally, three California artists filed a lawsuit against SHEIN in July, and the case is currently awaiting trial.

The controversy surrounding SHEIN’s alleged infringement of intellectual property continues, raising concerns about the company’s business practices and ethical standards. As the lawsuits pile up, it remains to be seen how SHEIN will respond to these allegations and what consequences it may face for its actions. The fashion industry is closely watching the outcome of these legal battles, as they could potentially set a precedent for the treatment of intellectual property in the fast fashion world.

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of supporting brands that uphold ethical practices and respect intellectual property rights. With more brands and artists coming forward with accusations against SHEIN, it is crucial for the platform to address these concerns and take steps to rectify the situation if it hopes to regain trust and maintain its position in the market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

