Libero mail and Virgilio inaccessible, still problems with the e-mail accounts

Still problems for Libero, the ItaliaOnLine e-mail service which, after yesterday’s disruptions due to scheduled maintenance, is not reachable this morning. The breaking latest news reports it. Shortly after 6 in the morning, there are over a thousand reports of anomalies on Downdetector. The mail service is partly accessible via the app and is inaccessible via the web: some functions such as opening messages or deleting them do not respond.

Yesterday both Libero and Virgilio were not accessible for several hours. “In the night between 13 and 14 June, an intervention – planned and announced – was carried out for the evolutionary maintenance of the Libero and Virgilio Mail systems. The intervention concerned mailboxes and related services, such as changing and recovering passwords , Account personal area. The technicians have worked to restore all services to their usual functionality as soon as possible”, the company said in a statement, assuring that the services had returned to being fully accessible. Today, however, new problems.

Last January, an unprecedented downtime made ItaliaOnLine’s mail services inaccessible for almost a week: the accounts of nine million users had stopped working, causing serious inconvenience and considerable damage to the company’s image.

In 2018, it calculated that, out of 44 million email accounts used in Italy, the first email service in Italy was Gmail with 19.2 million users (45%). The second is Libero Mail and Virgilio with 11.1 million accounts (26%). Followed by Outlook with 6.2 million (14%), Tim with 4 million (9%) and Yahoo with 2 million accounts (4%). The rest divided between minor services (at the time) such as Protonmail and email.com.

Today Italiaonline’s estimates are slightly lower, while there are no updates on other e-mail services.

