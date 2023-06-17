libTIFF: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for libTIFF. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Advisory Database (Status: 06/14/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for libTIFF – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

libTIFF Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

libTIFF is a software package for processing image files in Tag Image File Format (TIFF).

An attacker could exploit several vulnerabilities in libTIFF to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-26965 and CVE-2023-25434 traded.

Systems affected by the libTIFF vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Open Source libTIFF <= 4.5.0 (cpe:/a:libtiff:libtiff)

Open Source libTIFF <= 4.5.0 (cpe:/a:libtiff:libtiff)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-14 (15.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-9h22-hf9q-9g83

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-06-14 (15.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-w5rm-7jx3-m7m4

PoC from 2023-06-14 (15.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://gitlab.com/libtiff/libtiff/-/issues/519

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for libTIFF. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/15/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de