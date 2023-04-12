The BSI has published a current IT security notice for libTIFF. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for libTIFF on April 11, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the open source product libTIFF are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla Bug ID: 2185074 (Stand: 10.04.2023).

Security Advice for libTIFF – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,0

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.5.

libTIFF Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

libTIFF is a software package for processing image files in Tag Image File Format (TIFF).

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in libTIFF to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-1916 traded.

Systems affected by the libTIFF vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source libTIFF 4.x (cpe:/a:libtiff:libtiff)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla Bug ID: 2185074 vom 2023-04-10 (11.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2185074

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for libTIFF. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/11/2023 – Initial version

