Lidl now sells an accessory that no holiday should be without

The holiday season is just around the corner and with it comes the hassle of luggage that everyone takes with them. Often it must not be too heavy, otherwise it will be expensive. To avoid unnecessary costs, Lidl is now selling a holiday gadget that everyone should own.

Lidl sells luggage scales for 4.99 euros

If you go on vacation or fly, you always take luggage with you. Especially on the plane there is a size and weight limit that you must not exceed. Otherwise it can get pretty expensive. To check the weight of your luggage, you should use a luggage scale. If you don’t have one, you can from May 25, 2023 at Lidl for 4.99 euros. The offer is already valid in the online shop. There, however, shipping costs are added (look at Lidl).

SILVERCREST luggage scale, up to 50 kg The price may be higher now. Price from 05/25/2023 06:58

The luggage scale measures a weight of up to 50 kg in 50 gram increments. This allows you to determine precisely how heavy the suitcase or backpack you want to take with you is. Ultimately, this will protect you when you get to the airport. The weight is always measured there and you don’t have to pay anything extra if the luggage is suddenly too heavy.

At 100 grams, the luggage scale itself is also very light and should be in your luggage. It is not uncommon for the weight to increase significantly on the return journey through purchases without you really noticing it. The price from Lidl is excellent. Alternatives on Amazon cost twice as much (check it out on Amazon).

What you need to know about Lidl:

Luggage scale more important than expected

Such a luggage scale is not only important on a flight to avoid fines, but also in many other situations. For example, I use it to weigh the side cases for my motorcycle before a long journey. It is extremely important that the weights are similar in order not to jeopardize the balance. But the weight of many pieces of luggage also plays a major role in the car or mobile home in order to avoid being fined. So the 5 euros are a good investment.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.