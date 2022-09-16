One of the most popular games at Game Show Cologne last month was P’s Lies. It was part of the Xbox booth after ONL announced the release of Game Pass, but even having a press pass on an industry-only day meant hours of queues to play. Luckily, the good folks at Neowiz found a dedicated slot in Gamereactor where we could not only play and catch P’s Lies, but also interview the director and Nough team of Round 8, Chi Won Choi.

“We never expected that we’re getting so much interest and love right now,” Ji-Won puts his hand to heart by explaining on behalf of Jiyoon Shin in the video below. “So, of course we were touched, but at the same time we felt very sad for the people who had to wait in line for hours, maybe they had to leave and not play, but it also motivated us to make a better game.

On the topic of emotion, we also asked the director for a comparison of “P’s Lies is like Bloodborne meets Pinocchio”, which many people use to define the game:

“I’m a huge Bloodborne fan myself,” the South Korean developer admitted to FromSoftware’s work. “So it’s an honor for me to be called together with my art along with the Bloodborne name. So I’m very honored”.

From what we’ve seen and played, P’s Lies looks pretty polished, but the teams in Round 8 still have a tight road ahead of them being done:

“We really suffer without sleep to really bring it to the fans,” Ji-Won smiles about the potential crunch of getting the job done. “We also appreciate all the support for Xbox Game Pass[第一天][公告]of love.We are at the 70% stage[到目前為止的發展]. So, in the demo version, you can experience two chapters, and you will find another seven chapters in the full version. We don’t expect to see it past the summer of 2023, so we hope to show it to fans before the summer.

P’s Lies will then be released on PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4.