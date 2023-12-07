Lightyear Frontier lets you become a space farmer in March 2024

**The Lightyear Frontier finally set for release in 2024**

The highly anticipated game, The Lightyear Frontier, is set to launch in March 2024 after facing multiple delays. Originally planned for release in 2021, the sci-fi farming simulator by Swedish developer Frame Break had to be postponed indefinitely, causing disappointment among fans.

However, the recent announcement of a “Release date trailer” has sparked excitement among gamers, despite the lack of a specific date. The trailer indicates a release month of March and confirms that the game will be available on PC and Xbox Series S/X. Additionally, it has been revealed that The Lightyear Frontier will be included in Game Pass from Day 1.

The game, which features mecha-infused gameplay on a distant planet, first gained attention in 2021 with its unique concept. The new developments have reignited interest in the game, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release in the coming year.

For more updates on The Lightyear Frontier, stay tuned to Gamereactor.cn.

Share this: Facebook

X

