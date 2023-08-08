Linux kernel: IT security warning about a new vulnerability

There is a current IT security warning for the Linux kernel. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Linux kernels on August 7th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the product Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2225239 (Stand: 06.08.2023).

Linux Kernel Security Advisory – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.8.

Linux kernel bug: vulnerability allows denial of service and privilege escalation

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to create a denial of service condition or escalate privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-4147 traded.

Systems affected by the Linux kernel vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source Linux Kernel < Kernel 6.5-rc4 (cpe:/o:linux:linux_kernel)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2225239 from 2023-08-06 (07.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/07/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

