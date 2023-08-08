Schiaretti took his “federal” message to the Coast

As part of his campaign, presidential candidate Juan Schiaretti visited cities in the provinces of Santa Fe and Entre Ríos, where he claimed to be “the expression of a federal country, in a country where, undoubtedly, there is no federalism” and raised the need to definitively eliminate agricultural withholdings.

“It cannot be that the bus ticket, electricity, water and sanitation, gas, gasoline are cheaper in Amba than in the interior of the country,” Schiaretti said in Santa Fe.

Meanwhile, in the city of Paraná, the candidate for Hacemos por Nuestro País held meetings with the authorities of the Grain Exchange, the Federation of Refrigeration Industries of the Argentine Republic and the Chamber of the Meat Industry of Entre Ríos.

“Withholdings on agricultural exports exist only in Argentina and harm the productive interior, that is why our decision is to eliminate them. We are going to do it in four years and since December 10 of this year we have lowered them by 25%,” promised Schiaretti.

Between March 24, 1854 and December 2, 1861, Paraná was the capital of the Argentine Confederation until Buenos Aires was designated the country’s capital in 1862.

Schiaretti with references from the political space during his visit to Santa Fe.

From that place, the outgoing governor of Córdoba vindicated federalism and stressed that centralism in decisions “happens not because of the responsibility of the inhabitants of the city of Buenos Aires or Greater Buenos Aires, but because of the responsibility of those who run the country, who they stop to look at the country and act in favor of Amba and forget about the productive interior”, he commented.

Schiaretti also made a commitment in Entre Ríos to promote two large infrastructure works, such as the Bi-Oceanic Corridor and the connection of the waterway with the Pacific.

“It is strategic for our Argentina and the entire central region to complete the Bi-Oceanic Corridor, with a highway from Paso de los Libres, passing through Concordia, Paraná, Santa Fe, Córdoba, and making a passage to the Pacific,” he said, and considered strategic “the Paraguay-Paraná waterway” to promote the entire region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

