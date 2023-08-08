Home » Schiaretti took his “federal” message to the Coast
Entertainment

Schiaretti took his “federal” message to the Coast

by admin
Schiaretti took his “federal” message to the Coast

As part of his campaign, presidential candidate Juan Schiaretti visited cities in the provinces of Santa Fe and Entre Ríos, where he claimed to be “the expression of a federal country, in a country where, undoubtedly, there is no federalism” and raised the need to definitively eliminate agricultural withholdings.

“It cannot be that the bus ticket, electricity, water and sanitation, gas, gasoline are cheaper in Amba than in the interior of the country,” Schiaretti said in Santa Fe.

Meanwhile, in the city of Paraná, the candidate for Hacemos por Nuestro País held meetings with the authorities of the Grain Exchange, the Federation of Refrigeration Industries of the Argentine Republic and the Chamber of the Meat Industry of Entre Ríos.

“Withholdings on agricultural exports exist only in Argentina and harm the productive interior, that is why our decision is to eliminate them. We are going to do it in four years and since December 10 of this year we have lowered them by 25%,” promised Schiaretti.

Between March 24, 1854 and December 2, 1861, Paraná was the capital of the Argentine Confederation until Buenos Aires was designated the country’s capital in 1862.

Schiaretti with references from the political space during his visit to Santa Fe.

From that place, the outgoing governor of Córdoba vindicated federalism and stressed that centralism in decisions “happens not because of the responsibility of the inhabitants of the city of Buenos Aires or Greater Buenos Aires, but because of the responsibility of those who run the country, who they stop to look at the country and act in favor of Amba and forget about the productive interior”, he commented.

Schiaretti also made a commitment in Entre Ríos to promote two large infrastructure works, such as the Bi-Oceanic Corridor and the connection of the waterway with the Pacific.

See also  Zeng Shunxi filed a lawsuit against infringing users to call for a boycott of online violence – yqqlm

“It is strategic for our Argentina and the entire central region to complete the Bi-Oceanic Corridor, with a highway from Paso de los Libres, passing through Concordia, Paraná, Santa Fe, Córdoba, and making a passage to the Pacific,” he said, and considered strategic “the Paraguay-Paraná waterway” to promote the entire region.

You may also like

Milei closed her campaign: euphoric “rockstar” style entry,...

“There is Hope”: New TV Series Showcasing the...

what will be their future after the ferocious...

Boyfriend of Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall, Dies at...

Laifu Hotel: A Heartwarming Tale of Strangers Finding...

Indigenous leader inspires Amazon city to grant legal...

Sergio Massa will close the “different” campaign at...

Boyfriend of Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall, Passes Away...

This is how the rugbiers convicted of the...

Five millennia ago, literature began with a woman

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy