Linux Kernel: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Linux kernels. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 5th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Linux Kernel that became known on April 19th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the products Amazon Linux 2 and Open Source Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1735 (Status: 04.05.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to increase privileges or cause a denial of service condition.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-2124 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Open Source Linux Kernel (cpe:/o:open_source:linux)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1735 vom 2023-05-04 (05.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1735.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-2027 vom 2023-05-03 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2023-2027.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2KERNEL-5.10-2023-031 vom 2023-05-02 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALASKERNEL-5.10-2023-031.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2KERNEL-5.4-2023-044 vom 2023-05-02 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALASKERNEL-5.4-2023-044.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2KERNEL-5.15-2023-017 vom 2023-05-02 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALASKERNEL-5.15-2023-017.html

OSS-Mailing-List vom 2023-04-19 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://seclists.org/oss-sec/2023/q2/62

Version history of this security alert

This is the 4th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/19/2023 – Initial version

05/02/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

05/03/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

05/05/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

