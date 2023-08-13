Little extra for $99

There will not only be new iPhones to see in September this year, there will also be new models of the Apple Watch. For a little extra of the future Apple Watch 9, Apple holds out its hand and demands almost 100 US dollars.

Technically and optically, not much is happening with the Apple Watch Series 9. So far, reports have leaked out about the new and faster S9 chip and a pink color option. Besides that the Apple Watch 9 looks like its predecessor and will not be able to do much more.

Apple Watch 9: New magnetic band for $99

Fresh, on the other hand, is a new bracelet, which Apple wants to introduce with the new smartwatch. There are now first reports from the insider and Apple collector “Kosutami” (source: MacRumors).

As a result, one should vegan alternative to the already available “modern leather bracelet” (originally “Modern Buckle”). Like this, the new bracelet will feature a special magnetic buckle have, but are explicitly not made of leather. Instead, a woven material is used.

The new strap for the Apple Watch 9 should look something like this – note the magnetic clasp (Image source: MacRumors)

Accordingly, Apple expressly dispenses with leather and thus an animal product and relies on synthetic fibers of non-animal origin. Anyone who is vegan will be happy to receive one animal-friendly alternative and can now access without hesitation.

According to the insider “Kosutami” the new magnetic tape 99 US Dollar cost. It was probably developed solely for the Apple Watch 9 or its predecessor. It is therefore less intended for the Apple Watch Ultra and its second generation.

Apple showed the original leather strap with the special magnetic clasp already in 2014 with the original Apple Watch. It’s still available today – costs 149 euros in Germany.

Bracelets have always been easy to replace on the Apple Watch:

Presentation on September 12 probably

In all likelihood, Apple will show the vegan alternative on September 12 together with the Apple Watch 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the four variants of the iPhone 15. One Confirmation However, the rumored date is still pending on the part of Apple and should probably be at the beginning of September at the latest.

