Little Nightmares has sold over 12 million copies

Little Nightmares As of today, its sixth anniversary, Bandai Namco Europe has sold over 12 million copies.

This unique franchise now has three installments, Little Nightmares, Little Nightmares II and the mobile title Very Little Nightmares. Originally released in 2017 with developer Tarsier Studios, the IP is beloved by fans for its unique art style and rich storytelling.

Arnaud Muller, CEO of Bandai Namco Europe: “Since the first episode was released six years ago today, the Little Nightmares series has seen tremendous growth and success.

“We’re very proud of the work that the Bandai Namco Europe team has done with Tarsier Studios, Engine Software and Supermassive Games, making a great game while expanding the franchise to more media.

Lucas Roussel, Publishing Director of Bandai Namco Europe and Executive Producer of Little Nightmares added:: “It’s been a blessing to see the community grow over the years.

“When we started Little Nightmares, we thought we really had something special, but we’re still amazed every day by the fans’ commitment to the franchise.

“We cannot thank them enough for their dedication and we will continue to work on the next steps for the franchise.

