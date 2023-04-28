Braunau outdoor pool: start of the season postponed | News.at

Due to the weather, the indoor pool and sauna season in Braunau will probably be extended until May 14th. On May 15th – provided the weather is suitable – the outdoor pool should open.
From May 1st, the indoor pool will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., the sauna from Thursday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The previous opening hours in the indoor pool and sauna apply until April 30th.
The 2023 outdoor pool season tickets are valid for the indoor pool from May 1st, otherwise the usual admission prices for the indoor pool and sauna apply.
author
Marina Mayrböck
Editorial office Innviertel
Marina Mayrböck
