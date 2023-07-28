Lockheed Martin Selected by NASA and DARPA to Develop Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft for Faster Trips to Mars

Title: Lockheed Martin Chosen by NASA to Develop Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft for Expedited Mars Missions

Subtitle: DRACO Program Promises to Drastically Reduce Travel Time to the Red Planet

Date: [Insert Current Date]

In an ambitious endeavor to accelerate space exploration, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have selected Lockheed Martin to design and build a nuclear-powered propulsion system. The dynamic collaboration aims to propel astronauts at unprecedented speeds, potentially reducing travel time to Mars. The $499 million program, known as DRACO (Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cis Lunar Operations), signals a significant step towards realizing the dream of rapid interplanetary travel.

Leading aerospace company Lockheed Martin has been tasked with constructing a cutting-edge nuclear fission reactor for the propulsion system. BWX Technologies, based in Lynchburg, Virginia, will spearhead the reactor’s development, laying the groundwork for an engine capable of revolutionizing space missions. If successful, this technology could transform the current seven to nine-month journey to Mars into a significantly shorter duration, potentially halving the travel time.

Conventional rocket engines that rely on propellant burning have limitations in terms of efficiency and the required onboard storage capacity. However, nuclear reactions, harnessing the immense power generated from splitting uranium atoms, offer a viable alternative. The proposed DRACO engine would utilize a nuclear reactor to superheat hydrogen gas, injecting it through a nozzle to generate thrust. This enhanced fuel efficiency not only promises expediency in reaching Mars but also reduces the risks astronauts face while exposed to the perils of deep space.

Aside from expedited Mars missions, the incorporation of nuclear propulsion technology holds immense potential for other applications closer to home. DARPA’s involvement in the project underscores its interest in leveraging nuclear propulsion to facilitate rapid maneuvering of military satellites in Earth’s orbit. The program’s success would mark a significant breakthrough in addressing the mobility challenges faced by orbiting military assets.

While the concept of nuclear propulsion for space exploration is not new, previous endeavors such as Project Orion, Project Rover, and Project NERVA did not see nuclear reactors launch into space. However, the research conducted during those projects, which began in the 1950s and ended in the early 1970s, forms the basis for DRACO’s current engineering efforts. The key distinction lies in DRACO’s use of a less enriched form of uranium compared to the weapons-grade uranium utilized in the earlier projects.

Safety and security remain paramount in the DRACO program. To minimize the potential for any radioactive accidents on Earth, the reactor will only activate upon reaching space. DRACO’s risk assessments show a low probability of release and minimal environmental impact, ensuring the utmost safety during all stages of the mission.

The DRACO project coordinator, Tabitha Dodson, provided further insights during a press conference. The culmination of the program will involve a test flight of the thermonuclear engine, currently slated for late 2025 or early 2026. The spacecraft will orbit at an altitude of 700 to 1,995 kilometers, ensuring a lifespan lasting over 300 years. This timeframe allows radioactive elements within the reactor fuel to decay to safe levels, showcasing Lockheed Martin’s commitment to safety and sustainability.

The selection of Lockheed Martin for the DRACO program signifies a significant leap forward in nuclear-powered propulsion technology, marking a new chapter in space exploration capabilities. With promising potential to revolutionize long-duration missions, both to Mars and beyond, this ambitious project embodies humanity’s quest to conquer the final frontier.

###

Note: This article is based on the information provided by Lockheed Martin, NASA, and DARPA.

