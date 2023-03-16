Logitech

The Spring Sale is being held on the Logitech online store. Selected products are on sale with up to 40% off, including MX Master 3S and other ergonomic products are reduced to new low prices on the official website for the first time, and there will be free mouse pads, hand rests, etc. Accessories, very attractive! The discount period is until March 31st, and friends who are interested in buying should place an order quickly.

In addition, you only need to go to the online store to purchase HK$600 or more to get free home delivery, and you can also get a travel neck pillow, or a 1/64 model car jointly launched by Tarmac Works x Logitech G. The number of gifts is limited while supplies last!

MX Master 3S

MX Master 3S adopts a silent design, and the click sound is reduced by 90% compared with the previous generation, making it more suitable for use in quiet environments such as offices. It is equipped with an 8K optical sensor, allowing users to simply move the mouse It can move the mouse from one corner of the large screen to the other; it retains the Magspeed electromagnetic scroll wheel, which can scroll up to 1,000 lines in one second, and at the same time stay precisely at a specific position without making noisy sounds during the process. It can effectively improve office efficiency.

In addition, it also supports the Flow cross-platform transfer function. When using the Logi Options+ application, move the cursor to the edge of the screen to switch between computers. Even switching between Windows and Mac series is no problem, allowing you to move more smoothly Use and control multiple computers.

MX Master 3S is now reduced from the original price of HK$999 to HK$719, you can save HK$280, and will give you a Studio mouse pad.

MX Vertical

MX Vertical adopts a 57-degree design that is close to ergonomic performance. Logitech refers to using it as a quarter of the hand movement of a normal mouse, and can reduce the amount of muscle movement by 10%. Its battery life is also very good. According to official data, it can be used for up to 4 months when fully charged, and it supports the fast charging function, which can be used for about 3 hours after only 1 minute of charging.

Secondly, it supports Easy Switch and Flow switching technology, which can be paired with up to three devices, and can be quickly switched by pressing a button, which is very friendly to users who are accustomed to multi-device office work. Buy MX Vertical on Logitech’s official website now for only HK$799, and you can also get a free mouse pad.

Lift

Lift, which is smaller and more suitable for Asian hands, has the same 57-degree vertical inclination as MX Vertical, supports magnetically controlled SmartWheel, Bluetooth/Bolt dual-mode three-device pairing, and other functions, and also has the same two settings as MX Vertical Thumb keys can be changed into personalized shortcut keys. In addition, Lift uses the AA batteries included in the package to provide power. The official claims that it can be used for 24 months, so don’t worry about the need to change batteries frequently.

Lift Ergonomic Mouse is now reduced from the original price of HK$699 to HK$599, HK$100 can be saved, and a Studio mouse pad will be given away.

MX Mechanical

MX Mechanical is a low-profile keyboard with short key switches. It provides options of red switches with no sense of paragraph and brown switches with paragraph sense. It is a good choice for users who are accustomed to the feel of laptop keyboards and want to transition to mechanical keyboards. In addition, it can also cooperate with the Options+ application to customize buttons, set key combinations, etc., so that it can completely fit your usage habits.

The keyboard has a backlight with seven levels of brightness, and can sense the ambient light source to adjust the brightness by itself. There is also a proximity sensor. If it is not used for a period of time, the backlight will be automatically turned off to save power. According to Logitech, when the backlight is not turned on, the MX Mechanical can last up to 10 months when fully charged, and if the backlight is turned on, it can be used for about 15 days depending on the frequency of use, brightness, etc.

Now MX Mechanical is reduced from the original price of HK$1,499 to HK$1,299, you can save HK$200, and you will also get a free MX hand rest.

ERGO K860

Logitech has also introduced ergonomic wireless keyboards, and this ERGO K860 is one of them. It uses a curved design to allow the arms and wrists to type at a more natural angle, reducing the burden on the wrists, plus membrane-style recessed keys Designed to fit snugly against the finger. In addition, the surface of the keyboard palm rest is also very smooth, which can provide enough support and reduce the fatigue of long-time work. All in all, it is a very suitable choice for users who are trying to use ergonomic keyboards for the first time.

Buy Ergo K860 wireless keyboard on Logitech official website now, the original price will be reduced from HK$1,199 to HK$959, saving HK$240.

MX Keys

MX Keys is a keyboard that focuses on high stability and precision design. It is designed to increase key stability, reduce noise, optimize sensitivity, and will not forget to provide you with a percussive feel when pressing keys. The entire body of the MX Keys is held together by a single metal plate so it won’t slide around on the table. MX Keys can follow a mouse with Flow function such as MX Master 3, and quickly connect from one computer to another, making your workflow more streamlined when using multiple computers.

The MX Keys keyboard on the official website is now reduced from HK$999 to HK$629, which can save you HK$370. In addition, it also launched a special version for Mac. The price is the same, and the MX hand rest will be given as a gift.

