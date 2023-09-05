“made X a social network for Nazis and racists”

Elon Musk’s threat to report to the ADL holds sway in the United States, where the social network X/Twitter has always been synonymous with political discussions. The Anonymous hacktivist group also intervened on the matterthrough a series of vitriolic tweets against the South African CEO.

In fact, hackers observe how Elon Musk bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars, “liberating Nazis and racists” and bringing down the value of society to $22 billion as advertisers exited the platform. According to Anyonymous, “Elon Is Looking For Someone Else To Blame For Losing $22B So He Chose The ADL To Keep His Right Side”.

The attacks, however, did not end here, because in another tweet in which they define South African CEO a “billionaire bully” after lawsuit threats against the Anti-Defamation League, Anonymous says since buying Twitter “Nazi, racist and anti-Semitic accounts that were once suspended have been reinstated”, which is why the companies that bought advertising space have decided to leave the platform. However, “Elon, being Elon, doesn’t understand that there has been a huge increase in hate speech since he bought Twitter because he became a champion of the far right”.

According to Anonymous, “Elon claims to be a free speech absolutist, but has given racists carte blanche since he took over this platform”.

