Major iPhone update to iOS 16.5.1 fixes major security vulnerability

Even if we are talking about iOS 16.5.1 at the beginning, the current update is not only available for the iPhone, but equally for iPads and Macs and the Apple Watch. The reason for the widespread rollout is a security gap that allows attackers to smuggle dangerous spy software onto Apple products. The gap is now closed with the patch, which makes installing the update so important.
