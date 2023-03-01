March this year is very lively, not only the big hits are crazy, but the free game lineup is also interesting. The free games for PlayStation Plus members in March feature Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and CODE VEIN.

Incidentally, “Ghostwire: Tokyo” and “Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection” will be added to the PlayStation Plus “Upgrade” and “Premium” membership directories this month. Memberships are free to play.

With new month announcements, February free games Evil Dead: The Game, Oriole World, Destiny 2: Above the Light, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Sword Art Online Beyond “It will be taken off the shelves soon, please seize the last chance to collect and own it.

Battlefield 2042

After going public in 2020, due to too many problems, it once broke the dumbfounded record of more than 200,000 signatures for refunds. However, the development team never gave up. After several revisions until 2022, it began to rebound, which made EA decide to terminate its mobile game development this year and continue to invest resources in cultivation.

This time, you can just grab a wave during the PS Plus free game period.

“My World Dungeon”

Different from the sandbox type of this biography, “Minecraft Dungeon” focuses on the ARPG type that mainly collects treasures, and focuses on various randomly generated maps and traps. It is a work that can enjoy combat operations.

“CODE VEIN Blood Vein Code”

Bandai Namco’s “God Eater” (God Eater) team launched an action RPG in 2019, telling that in a fictional future world, humans must rely on blood to survive. Players will play the role of vampires, defeat the fallen ghosts that humans lose their rationality, and go to the blood prison “VEIN” to understand the mystery of human extinction.