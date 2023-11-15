Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Receives November 2023 Security Patch in Europe

The November Android update is now reaching the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in Europe with firmware version N770FXXS9HWJ1.

As promised, Samsung continues to update its best phones, both the most current ones and those that have already been on the market for two or three years with the most recent Android security patch and good proof of this is that the Korean giant has begun to update one of the latest terminals of the extinct Galaxy Note range.

Thus, as confirmed by SamMobile, the Korean firm has begun to deploy the November 2023 Android update on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in a multitude of European countries and it is expected to reach models in the rest of the world‘s regions over the coming weeks.

The November security patch reaches the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in Europe

Samsung has begun releasing the November Android update on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in a large number of European countries, including Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Slovenia, Ukraine, the Baltic region, or Switzerland.

This new software update is coming to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in Europe with firmware version N770FXXS9HWJ1 and brings with it the November 2023 security patch, which fixes a total of 65 security issues that were detected in the previous version, solves a good number of general errors detected in One UI, and improves the performance and stability of the terminal.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite hit the market in 2019 with Android 10 on board. At the beginning of 2021, it received Android 11 with One UI 3, a year later it was updated to Android 12 with One UI 4, and currently, continues to receive security updates every quarter.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and want to check if you have already received this update, you simply have to access the section Software update found within the menu Settings of your smartphone.

Once you have it available, you just have to click on the button Download and install to update your Galaxy Note with the latest Android security patch.

