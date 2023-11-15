Home » Israel Launches “Targeted” Operation at Gaza Hospital: What We Know So Far
Israel’s military launched a “targeted” operation against Hamas inside Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, on Wednesday. The Israeli Defense Forces said they had begun a “precise and targeted operation” against Hamas in Al-Shifa, which is being used by the terrorist group as a command base. This raid has led to dire conditions inside the hospital, with doctors warning of a “catastrophic” situation for patients, staff, and displaced people still inside.

Israeli tanks and military vehicles were seen inside the courtyard of Al-Shifa, with a doctor from the hospital reporting being notified just 30 minutes before the operation began. The recent U.S. intelligence has suggested that Hamas has a command center beneath the hospital, giving validity to Israel’s claim.

The raid has been widely condemned as a “new crime against humanity” by officials in Gaza, criticizing Israel for its actions and accusing the U.S. of supporting Israel’s “false narrative.” The dire situation was reported inside the hospital, with limited procedures being carried out by candlelight and a lack of food and drinking water for the people seeking refuge in and around the hospital.

The situation at Al-Shifa continues to worsen as the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates further, prompting concerns for humanitarian efforts inside the hospital. This raid has raised questions about the protection of hospitals in times of war under international humanitarian law, highlighting the challenges faced by civilians and medical staff caught in the crossfire.

