“Mario”-related videos were released on YouTube with more than 100 billion views and the highest number of hits in the single country- Computer King Ada

When it comes to Mario, many people will think of the distinctive character of the plumber wearing a red hat. As a popular IP, “Mario” has also written related videos on YouTube with more than 100 billion views. Information such as the single country with the highest number of hits is released.

Since Mario was designed by Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto in 1981, it has not only become one of the classic characters in the history of video games, but also extended to animation, toys, etc. across fields. For example, Lego has launched a series of Mario toys.

And on Youtube, Mario also wrote an unimaginable record: “”Mario” has more than 100 billion views on YouTube related videos”. In order to let everyone understand what this number is, YouTube uses the average global Views, for example, means that every person in the world has watched a video more than ten times.

And in a retrospective video narrated by voice actor Natsuki Hanae, we can see that one of the important reasons why the number of views of “Mario” related videos can set a record on YouTube is that the content of these videos is all-encompassing. Common game live events, as well as art, cooking, makeup, role-playing, weddings, etc. It can be said that Mario is not only a role in the game, but also a part of many people’s lives.

Youtube also announced the proportion of individual countries who clicked on the video. The United States accounted for 21.4%, Japan accounted for 20.6%, and other countries accounted for 49.4%, which can give a glimpse of the popularity of Mario in the United States and Japan.

In addition, the number of uploads of “Mario” related videos has repeatedly hit new highs. According to statistics, more than 2 million channels have uploaded related videos, and now one person uploads related videos every 20 seconds.

“Mario” is really a very classic IP, and the recently released “Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition” has once again sparked a wave of topics. I think this classic Red Hat plumber should still be able to continue to write his own The record has become a common memory for generations.