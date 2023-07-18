Massive Entertainment’s ‘Star Wars Outlaws’: A New Open-World Adventure Set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

“Ubisoft’s First ‘Star Wars’ Game, ‘Star Wars Outlaws’, Offers Exciting Details on Planets and Gameplay”

Gaming enthusiasts and Star Wars fans alike are eagerly anticipating the release of Ubisoft’s first Star Wars game, “Star Wars Outlaws.” Developed by Massive Entertainment, the studio behind the popular “The Division” series, this highly anticipated game was first unveiled in January 2021 and made its grand debut in June of this year. Now, creative director Julian Gerighty has revealed exciting new details about the game in an interview with “Edge” magazine.

One of the most intriguing aspects of “Star Wars Outlaws” is its open-world design, a first for the Star Wars series. The game’s storyline takes place between the events of “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” adding an exciting new chapter to the beloved franchise.

Players will have the chance to explore the vast planets of the Milky Way, with the game’s size and production details impressing even the most dedicated gamers. Gerighty compared the scale of the planets to that of Ubisoft’s popular game, “Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey,” stating, “A planet could be the size of two regions in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey.” This promises a truly immersive and expansive gaming experience.

In contrast to other upcoming games, such as Bethesda’s “Starry Sky,” which boasts over 1,000 generated planets, “Star Wars Outlaws” takes a different approach. Gerighty confirmed that all the planets and locations in the game are handcrafted, adding a level of detail and intentional design that cannot be achieved through AI generation alone. While not on the same grand scale as the Star Wars universe, the handcrafted planets still offer a unique and captivating experience.

Though players won’t have the ability to freely explore space above the planets as they would in Star Wars, the game will feature spectacular near-orbiting areas to explore. From asteroids to abandoned space stations, there will be no shortage of thrilling adventures awaiting players in the galaxy.

Gerighty emphasized the importance of player freedom in an open-world game, stating, “What we really care about is what does ‘open world‘ mean to the player? The complete freedom to play.” This commitment to player agency is sure to make “Star Wars Outlaws” a hit among fans.

The highly anticipated game is set to launch in 2024 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. Players will assume the role of Kai Wes, an up-and-coming rogue who, with the help of his ally Nicky, sets out to secure freedom and a fresh start in life. As players progress, they will engage in thrilling battles, daring heists, and encounters with various crime syndicates, all in the pursuit of becoming the most sought-after figure in the galaxy.

As the release date draws nearer, gamers and Star Wars enthusiasts can hardly contain their excitement for this groundbreaking addition to the Star Wars gaming universe. With its handcrafted planets, immersive gameplay, and focus on player freedom, “Star Wars Outlaws” promises to be a truly unforgettable gaming experience.

