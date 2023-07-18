10 Essential Tips for Staying Cool and Safe in the Heat

Headline: “Protecting Children, Animals, and Seniors in the Summer Heat: Essential Tips for Staying Cool and Hydrated”

Subtitle: “From Proper Sleep to Car Safety, Here’s Your Ultimate Guide”

As summer temperatures continue to rise, it is important to take necessary precautions to protect vulnerable individuals, including children, animals, and seniors, from the risks of heatstroke and dehydration. The Ministry of Health has issued important guidelines and recommendations to follow during the scorching heatwave. Let’s take a closer look at some essential tips for staying cool and hydrated during these hot summer days.

Children:

With heat strokes posing a looming risk for children, it is crucial to pay attention to their needs. Children often do not feel thirsty, so it is important to urge them to drink water frequently. Look out for signs of malaise such as nausea, apathy, and loss of liveliness, and treat them immediately with shade and hydration. Water should be the preferred beverage for children, and sugary drinks should be avoided. Additionally, avoid covering strollers and prams with a veil or pareo as it may lead to suffocation. Ensuring that children have access to fresh air is equally important in keeping them comfortable during hot weather.

Sleep:

Proper sleep is essential for the body’s well-being, especially during hot summer nights. The body temperature needs to drop by at least one degree for a good night’s sleep. To aid the cooling process, create a bedroom environment with temperatures ranging between 18-20 degrees Celsius. Opt for cotton, linen, or silk pajamas that promote perspiration, avoiding synthetic materials. It is recommended to go to bed well hydrated, and avoid sleeping on a full stomach. To regulate the body’s biological clock, exposure to natural light, such as watching the sunset or sunrise, can be beneficial. In line with German doctors’ advice, a short siesta in the early afternoon, Mexican-style, can offer temporary relief from the scorching heat.

Animals:

Animals are also susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Take measures to ensure their well-being by airing out cow stables and providing them with ample shade and cool water. Dogs, unable to sweat, rely on panting to regulate their body temperature. In extreme heat, dogs can easily overheat, with body temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius. Take them for walks during cooler parts of the day, as the pads of their paws can get burned on hot asphalt. Signs of heatstroke in dogs include excessive salivation and reluctance to get up from the ground. If this occurs, wet them immediately and provide a shady spot. Similarly, cats should not be subjected to long journeys as they do not handle travel well.

Air Conditioning:

Keeping air conditioning units clean is essential for optimal functioning. Regularly clean filters, fans, vaporizers, condensers, and external parts of the unit. Avoid directing airflows directly at individuals. Excessive cooling is unnecessary – maintaining temperatures around 5 degrees lower than the outside temperature is sufficient. During the night, utilize the night mode and dehumidification settings. Prevent sudden temperature changes in your home when transitioning between different rooms, as extreme temperature differences can be detrimental to health.

Outdoor Activities:

The Ministry of Health has provided daily heat forecasts on its website and social media platforms. Heatwaves are particularly dangerous between 11 am and 5 pm, even in parks, due to higher ozone emissions during these hours. It is advisable to limit outdoor activities and seek shade during this period.

Seniors:

Seniors, who often take multiple medications, should consult with their physicians to understand the impact of heat on their therapy. Heat is an additional risk factor, and when combined with excessive doses of medication, it can have serious consequences. Staying well hydrated is crucial for seniors, as dehydration can greatly affect their overall health.

Water:

Sweating increases fluid loss, leading to dehydration and impairing normal body functions. Regular intake of water throughout the day is crucial for staying hydrated, as it replenishes lost minerals, such as sodium and potassium. Whether still or carbonated, water is an indispensable tonic. However, it is recommended to avoid frozen water, as it can have a negative impact on the body.

Proper Nutrition:

The sense of hunger subsides in extreme heat, causing some to skip meals. However, it is important to provide the body with the energy it needs to cope with the climatic conditions. Eating small, frequent meals is advised, starting with a well-balanced breakfast. Opt for vegetables and fruits that contain liquids, and favor lightly seasoned dishes made from fresh ingredients. Pay attention to the proper storage of perishable foods to prevent spoilage and foodborne illnesses.

Car Safety:

During a heatwave, temperatures inside cars can reach up to 80 degrees Celsius. It is important to avoid parking or traveling during extreme heat as rapid dehydration can occur. Always drink water before leaving and maintain regular hydration while traveling. Avoid wearing swimsuits, tops, or tank tops that leave skin in direct contact with seat belts, as they can cause serious injuries in minor accidents. Properly functioning air conditioning in the car not only keeps passengers comfortable but also encourages safe driving. Additionally, reflective films on the dashboard can help reduce the heat inside the car.

Choosing the Right Clothing:

Wearing light-colored, loose, and comfortable clothing made from natural fabrics like cotton or linen is recommended. During sunny days, don’t forget to protect yourself with a hat for added sun protection.

As we face soaring temperatures, taking these essential precautions can make a significant difference in protecting ourselves, our loved ones, and animals from the risks associated with intense heat. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay safe this summer!

