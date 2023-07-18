Prohibition of gender and racial ideology in the US military

The Republican majority in the US House of Representatives has pushed through several amendments to the Pentagon budget to stem leftist infiltration of the military. Motions for an end to the financing of the Ukraine war did not reach a majority, but up to 89 out of 435 votes.

The MP from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene won 89 votes for her proposal to remove $300 million from the $886 billion defense budget for training Ukrainian troops “because it leads to more war, not less,” Greene said. 95 MPs voted in favor of stopping the creation of a “centre of excellence” in Ukraine. 147 MPs voted in favor of Greene’s proposal to ban cluster bombs in Ukraine.

The unofficial spokesman for the Trump-affiliated Freedom Caucus faction group Matt Gaetz (Republican from Florida) won 70 votes for a proposal to completely end security support for Ukraine. Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson won 129 supporters for a motion to outline a strategy for US involvement in Ukraine. Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles won 71 votes for a motion to remove Ukraine’s “Lend-Lease” authorization, which allows the US government to lend or lease military equipment to Ukraine.

The Republicans were successful with a number of motionsto eliminate the left-woke agenda from the defense budget: Thus, the Pentagon must not spend money on racial quotas, racial discrimination, diversity commissioners, sex reassignment surgery, abortion, pornographic literature, or research with the Chinese government or the CCP.

The House of Representatives also passed Republican motions that would require the Pentagon to investigate within a year the impact of mandatory coronavirus vaccinations on soldiers, the catastrophic pullout from Afghanistan, and the suicide bombing at Kabul Airport in August 2021.

This week, the Senate is considering the defense budget, where Democrats hold a slim majority.

