“Mech Mercenary VI: Realm of Skyfire” confirmed to arrive on August 25

FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Many fans have been waiting for the latest work in the “Mercenaries of Mechs” series “Mercenaries of Mechs VI: Realm of Fire” is finally confirmed and will be officially released on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam on August 25 this year. sale. Taking the opportunity of announcing the news, FromSoftware also launched the latest trailer. In addition to further helping players understand the environment on the planet Rubicon on the story stage, it also showcases new ways of playing such as “Assault Plus” (instant switching between long-range and melee attacks).

According to the setting, there is a powerful energy source called “coral” on the Rubicon, but due to its instability, major natural disasters have occurred on the planet. But even so, giant corporations are still fighting to get the “coral”, so on the Rubicon you can see both smoky industrial ruins and the most advanced mining machinery. “This is an exquisite multi-layered world, built by the giant structures and huge underground facilities built by past residents. These buildings are all over the surface of the planet. Players will explore different environments one after another as the game progresses.” Said game director Masaru Yamamura .

In such an environment, players will be able to “explore the vast open space at will”, but the game itself is still based on mission levels like its predecessor. “Some missions are fighting on an open battlefield, which is quite combat-oriented,” Yamamura explained, “but sometimes there are side missions, such as retrieving data records from wreckage.” At the same time, Yamamura also said. , the average moving speed of “Mercenary of Robots VI” is about between “Mercenary of Robots 3” and “Mercenary of Robots V”. In this work, players can customize their equipment combinations as usual, and they can also experience the always popular arena mode.